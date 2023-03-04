Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $14.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.90 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.34.
VTNR opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 433,583 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
