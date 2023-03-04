Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $56.23. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8,783.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,803 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,296,000 after acquiring an additional 975,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after acquiring an additional 837,450 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,354,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,634,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

See Also

