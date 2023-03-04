Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Short Interest Up 31.5% in February

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. III Capital Management lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

VSCO stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. 3,096,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,745. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

