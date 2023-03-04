Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

VKTX opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 67,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 312,377 shares during the period. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VKTX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

