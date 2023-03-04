Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

