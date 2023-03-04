Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 25th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.