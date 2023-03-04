Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 25th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.45.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
