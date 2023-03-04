Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $556,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 254,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 10,705.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JOET traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 22,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,351. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.