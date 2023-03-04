Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VOW3. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($154.26) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($252.13) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($154.26) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

VOW3 stock opened at €142.20 ($151.28) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €126.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €133.42. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €112.84 ($120.04) and a 52-week high of €193.36 ($205.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

