Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after buying an additional 667,747 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $140.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average of $140.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 536,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $75,361,171.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,304,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,126,822,352.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $162,367,743.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,149,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,988,241,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 536,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total value of $75,361,171.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,304,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,126,822,352.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,569,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,335,254. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

