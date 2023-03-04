Warburg Research Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €148.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($157.45) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) price target on Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price target on Krones in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €114.00 ($121.28) price target on Krones in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on Krones in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Krones Stock Down 0.3 %

ETR KRN opened at €114.70 ($122.02) on Wednesday. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €67.50 ($71.81) and a fifty-two week high of €115.50 ($122.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €107.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €99.38.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

