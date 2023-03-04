Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Warby Parker Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 5,540 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $92,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,666,766 shares in the company, valued at $193,784,983.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 5,540 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $92,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,666,766 shares in the company, valued at $193,784,983.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $119,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,601.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 625,810 shares of company stock worth $10,768,193. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 12.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,820 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $7,337,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

