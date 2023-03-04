Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Warby Parker Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 5,540 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $92,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,666,766 shares in the company, valued at $193,784,983.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 5,540 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $92,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,666,766 shares in the company, valued at $193,784,983.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $119,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,601.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 625,810 shares of company stock worth $10,768,193. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 12.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,820 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,301,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,064,000 after acquiring an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at about $7,337,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

