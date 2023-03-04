Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.14. The stock had a trading volume of 834,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,366. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,438,000 after acquiring an additional 426,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after buying an additional 2,907,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after buying an additional 981,635 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,657,000 after buying an additional 391,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,872,000 after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

