WAX (WAXP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.70 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $174.59 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0729 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.50 or 0.00423240 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,387.89 or 0.28608254 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,394,808,906 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,394,635,918.0649343 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07527277 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $6,984,016.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.