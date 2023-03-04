Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Kate Gulliver Sells 1,442 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $55,675.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,026.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Thursday, February 2nd, Kate Gulliver sold 1,244 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $86,358.48.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $105,568.75.

Wayfair Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:W opened at $40.52 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wayfair by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Wayfair by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on W. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.