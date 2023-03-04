Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $124,395.02 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $124,395.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,903.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Fiona Tan sold 3,038 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $210,351.12.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $248,428.82.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.52. 3,829,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,925,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on W. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,059,000 after acquiring an additional 362,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

