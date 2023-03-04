Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 2,889 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $111,775.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,276,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Steve Oblak sold 1,835 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $127,037.05.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Steve Oblak sold 854 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $37,917.60.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $113,490.72.

On Friday, December 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,631 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $61,929.07.

NYSE:W opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.71. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on W. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $4,978,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

