Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target to $14.50

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGBD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $787.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 79,733 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 339,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

