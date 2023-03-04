Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $35.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLYW. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Flywire Stock Up 5.1 %

FLYW opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Flywire has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $104,983.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,574 shares in the company, valued at $27,734,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $104,983.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,574 shares in the company, valued at $27,734,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $91,124.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 923,900 shares of company stock worth $20,682,841. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,566,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after purchasing an additional 653,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

