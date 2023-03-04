Wells Fargo & Company Increases Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target to $33.00

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTDR. Raymond James cut Frontdoor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair cut Frontdoor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Frontdoor Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.71. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.26 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 442.55% and a net margin of 4.27%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 42.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after buying an additional 249,371 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

