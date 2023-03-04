Wells Fargo & Company Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $94.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.91.

Shares of TRGP opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

