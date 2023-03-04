Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wendy’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $21.93. 3,484,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,584. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.06 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.95%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $79,987,896.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after buying an additional 425,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after buying an additional 282,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,862,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,707,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,279,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,489,000 after purchasing an additional 114,232 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

