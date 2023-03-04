WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CFO Sells $1,845,685.60 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) CFO David S. Schulz sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $1,845,685.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,044,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WESCO International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WCC opened at $172.69 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $172.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.97.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,532,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,560,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in WESCO International by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,088,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in WESCO International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

