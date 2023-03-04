Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 13.3% in February

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 117,032 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,275,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 87,071 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 457,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 70,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 39,582 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

DMO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.11. 39,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

