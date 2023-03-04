Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $51.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after buying an additional 9,961,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,074,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 7,409.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,186,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,836 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,553,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Western Digital by 4,081.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,725,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,705 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WDC opened at $38.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $63.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.