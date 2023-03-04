Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $1,384,000. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.2% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 18.5% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $1,303,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

Whirlpool Price Performance

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $138.74 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -24.96%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

