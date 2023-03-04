Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Director Krishnan Anand Sells 862 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WING opened at $173.55 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $193.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $1,770,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

