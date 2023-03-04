Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,574.90

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,574.90 ($31.07) and traded as high as GBX 2,757.48 ($33.27). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,731 ($32.96), with a volume of 499,189 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($28.48) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($38.01) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,640 ($31.86) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,231.50 ($38.99).

The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,604.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.11), for a total transaction of £1,983,484.08 ($2,393,488.69). 25.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

