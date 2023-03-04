Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Stake Boosted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,880 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WF. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.92 to $31.15 in a research report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.