Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Workday from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.72.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.02, a PEG ratio of 161.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.52. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $248.92.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,548 shares of company stock worth $19,948,539. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after buying an additional 128,192 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,042,000 after buying an additional 70,328 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,163,000 after buying an additional 413,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Workday by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after buying an additional 725,609 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

