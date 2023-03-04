Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WDAY. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.72.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.02, a PEG ratio of 161.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $248.92.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,548 shares of company stock worth $19,948,539. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.