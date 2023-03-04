Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $230.00 at Cowen

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.72.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $248.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.02, a PEG ratio of 161.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.52.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,548 shares of company stock worth $19,948,539 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after purchasing an additional 128,192 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70,328 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,163,000 after purchasing an additional 413,759 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Workday by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $600,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

