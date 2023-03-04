World Mobile Token Price Hits $0.19 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $70.63 million and $2.78 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00074472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00024129 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003549 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,274,598 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.