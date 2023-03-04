Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WRDLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Worldline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. New Street Research began coverage on Worldline in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a €63.00 ($67.02) target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Worldline Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Worldline has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63.

About Worldline

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

