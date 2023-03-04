Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $176,174.75

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $160.14 million and $176,174.75 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0922 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.00424166 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,409.52 or 0.28670826 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,077,007,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,168,407 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,076,980,772 with 1,737,141,230 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09656727 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $187,656.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

