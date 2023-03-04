Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

WH stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.33 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 33.61%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

