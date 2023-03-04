XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 3rd

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 112.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of XFLT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 56,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,767. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

