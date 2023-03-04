Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) were down 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.06 and last traded at $37.56. Approximately 460,116 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 379,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

