Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XPOF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

In other Xponential Fitness news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $18,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 750,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $18,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,750,000 shares of company stock worth $140,875,000 in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

