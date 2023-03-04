Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Yum China by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

