Zcash Price Tops $39.88 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $39.88 or 0.00178113 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $651.14 million and approximately $59.28 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00073663 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00049596 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.