ZClassic Market Cap Reaches $377,302.22 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $377,302.22 and approximately $4.79 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00173836 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00072185 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00047999 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

