ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0407

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $377,995.19 and approximately $2.42 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00174964 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00071846 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00048641 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001894 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

