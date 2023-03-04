Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 36,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Zedge Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,661. Zedge has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zedge by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Zedge by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zedge by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. Its products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, Zedge Premium, and GuruShots. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

