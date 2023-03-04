Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Update

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 36,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Zedge Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,661. Zedge has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.20.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter.
Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. Its products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, Zedge Premium, and GuruShots. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
