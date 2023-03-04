ZEON Market Capitalization Hits $35.78 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $35.78 million and approximately $41,908.65 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

