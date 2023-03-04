Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Update

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Zhongchao Stock Performance

ZCMD opened at $1.09 on Friday. Zhongchao has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

Get Zhongchao alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zhongchao

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zhongchao stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) by 249.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Zhongchao worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.