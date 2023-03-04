Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,254 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of Zimmer Biomet worth $208,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $111,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

