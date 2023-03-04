Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.3 %
ZM opened at $70.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.29, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -0.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoom Video Communications (ZM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.