Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

ZM opened at $70.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.29, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of -0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

