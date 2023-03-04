Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.53. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of -0.21.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,772. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 801.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 195,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after buying an additional 173,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,421,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

