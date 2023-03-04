Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1,278.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,019 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.32% of Zscaler worth $74,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $253.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.44.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

