Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.52-1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.558-1.563 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.52-$1.53 EPS.

Zscaler Trading Down 11.1 %

Zscaler stock opened at $119.24 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $253.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.32 and a 200-day moving average of $138.95.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.99%. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.44.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

